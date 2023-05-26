Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Pasquantino has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Pasquantino has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), with more than one RBI six times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
