Royals vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 26
The Washington Nationals (21-29) will look to Lane Thomas, riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Kansas City Royals (15-36) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals will give the nod to Jordan Lyles (0-8) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).
Royals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (0-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.99, a 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.324 in 10 games this season.
- He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- In 10 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.47 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
- Corbin is trying to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- The 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st among qualifying pitchers this season.
