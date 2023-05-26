Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Nationals on May 26, 2023
Lane Thomas and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Jordan Lyles Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lyles Stats
- The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-8) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lyles has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- The 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lyles Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|2.1
|4
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. White Sox
|May. 9
|9.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|8
|6
|3
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 28
|4.0
|7
|7
|7
|4
|4
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 49 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a .262/.347/.481 slash line so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI (49 total hits).
- He's slashing .280/.321/.531 on the season.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .293/.346/.457 on the year.
- Thomas will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.
- He's slashed .258/.317/.441 so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Tigers
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
