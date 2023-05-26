Royals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (15-36) and Washington Nationals (21-29) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.
The Royals will call on Jordan Lyles (0-8) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
Royals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Royals have been favored in five games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Kansas City has been at least -115 moneyline favorites five times this season, but were upset in all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 198 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Mike Mayers vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Steven Matz
|June 2
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Austin Gomber
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.