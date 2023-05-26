Friday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (15-36) and Washington Nationals (21-29) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

The Royals will call on Jordan Lyles (0-8) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Royals have been favored in five games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has been at least -115 moneyline favorites five times this season, but were upset in all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 198 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

