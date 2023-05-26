MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (34.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.