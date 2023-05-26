On Friday, Matt Duffy (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .308.

In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%) Duffy has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 14 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings