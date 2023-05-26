Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .279 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Garcia has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st.
