On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.061 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%), Bradley has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (12.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .257 AVG .111 .350 OBP .143 .371 SLG .148 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

