Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
