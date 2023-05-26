The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .227 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

