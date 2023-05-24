Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.

In 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%) Pasquantino has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (32.7%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

