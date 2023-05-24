Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on May 24, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Zack Greinke Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Greinke Stats
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.
- Greinke will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
Greinke Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|5.2
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has put up 46 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He's slashed .251/.337/.470 on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI.
- He has a .280/.321/.531 slash line so far this season.
- Perez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Baez has seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.297/.339 on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .287/.345/.410 so far this season.
- Greene has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
