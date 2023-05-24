Sportsbooks have listed player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Greinke Stats

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.

Greinke will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 5.2 6 4 3 2 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 5.0 3 0 0 3 0 at Twins Apr. 27 3.2 8 7 7 3 2

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 46 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He's slashed .251/.337/.470 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .280/.321/.531 slash line so far this season.

Perez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Baez has seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.297/.339 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .287/.345/.410 so far this season.

Greene has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

