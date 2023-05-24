Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will look to knock off Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 49 total home runs.

Kansas City's .381 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Royals are 25th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (194 total runs).

The Royals are last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .292.

The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

Kansas City's 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.440).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Greinke is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Greinke is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.