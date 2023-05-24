Wednesday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Panthers versus Hurricanes game.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players