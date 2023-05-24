Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .306 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Pratto has picked up a hit in 16 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Pratto has driven home a run in six games this year (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
.314 AVG .500
.400 OBP .538
.571 SLG .500
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
11/3 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Boyd (3-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.21 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
