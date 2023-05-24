Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .306 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 16 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has driven home a run in six games this year (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings