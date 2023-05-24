The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .328 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 62.5% of his 24 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In six games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.385 AVG .292
.393 OBP .370
.500 SLG .417
1 XBH 3
1 HR 0
5 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
10 GP 14
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Boyd (3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
