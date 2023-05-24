The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .328 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 62.5% of his 24 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In six games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 14 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings