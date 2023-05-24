Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .227 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with more than one RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 53.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.4 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
