Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-145).

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -145 +120 - - - - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 9-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 49 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-18 8-17 6-16 8-18 12-27 2-7

