Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (14-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-24) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starter.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (29.5%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 7-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (190 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Royals Schedule