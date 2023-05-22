Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on May 22, 2023
Vinnie Pasquantino and Riley Greene are two of the players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers play at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Singer Stats
- Brady Singer (3-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 10th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 16
|6.0
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|2.2
|5
|8
|8
|5
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has collected 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He's slashed .257/.342/.469 so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashing .281/.322/.527 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Greene Stats
- Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .282/.337/.412 slash line on the year.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has collected 39 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .238/.289/.372 so far this year.
- Torkelson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
