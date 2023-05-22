Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and the Detroit Tigers (20-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has been at least -115 moneyline favorites three times this season, but were upset in all of those games.

The Royals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 185 total runs scored this season.

The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule