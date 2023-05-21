Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on May 21, 2023
Vinnie Pasquantino and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has recorded 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He's slashed .257/.342/.469 on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .288/.330/.540 on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Padres
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lynn Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (2-5) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- The 36-year-old's 6.66 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.519 WHIP ranks 70th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|7.0
|7
|3
|1
|7
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|3
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 46 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .267/.323/.552 slash line so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.
- He's slashed .234/.322/.406 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
