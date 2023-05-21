How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Hernandez will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 183 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Hernandez to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw two innings against the San Diego Padres without allowing a run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
