After exiting in the round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her previous tournament (losing to Marie Bouzkova), Catherine McNally will open the French Open against Ana Bogdan (in the round of 128). McNally currently has +30000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

McNally at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

McNally's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, McNally will play Bogdan on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

McNally is listed at +110 to win her next contest versus Bogdan.

Catherine McNally Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +30000

McNally Stats

McNally came up short in her last match, 4-6, 3-6 versus Bouzkova in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2023.

McNally is 22-17 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In three tournaments on clay over the past year, McNally has gone 3-3.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), McNally has played 22.2 games per match. She won 53.1% of them.

Over the past year, McNally has played six matches on clay, and 21.5 games per match.

McNally, over the past year, has won 63.1% of her service games and 41.0% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, McNally has been victorious in 69.7% of her service games and 38.1% of her return games.

