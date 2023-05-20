Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on May 20, 2023
Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He's slashing .263/.349/.480 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 43 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .230/.273/.422 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|May. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Giolito Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (2-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 27th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
|at Royals
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 45 hits with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.322/.550 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .240/.328/.415 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.