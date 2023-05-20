Before the final round of the PGA Championship, Justin Rose is in fifth place at -2.

Looking to place a bet on Justin Rose at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Rose Insights

Rose has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Rose has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Rose has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Rose has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 25 -6 278 1 14 2 4 $4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Rose's past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 four times. His average finish has been 16th.

Rose has made the cut 10 times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

Rose last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 13th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Rose has played i the last year (7,261 yards) is 133 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 84th percentile of the field.

Rose shot better than 34% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Rose shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Rose recorded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Rose's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

In that most recent tournament, Rose had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Rose finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Rose had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Rose Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Rose's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.