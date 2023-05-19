Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the White Sox (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 11-27 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 45 games with a total this season.

In three games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 8-14 6-14 8-16 12-23 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.