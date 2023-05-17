The San Diego Padres (20-23) and Kansas City Royals (13-31) square off on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 18 times this season.

Over his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .237 against him. He has a 4.50 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres' Darvish (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.16 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in seven games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

