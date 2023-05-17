The San Diego Padres (20-23) and the Kansas City Royals (13-31) will clash on Wednesday, May 17 at PETCO Park, with Yu Darvish getting the ball for the Padres and Carlos Hernandez taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +220 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

San Diego has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.