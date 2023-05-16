The San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.

Royals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 43 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.

He's slashed .269/.359/.481 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .229/.270/.434 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 38 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.405/.476 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 41 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .268/.365/.431 on the year.

Bogaerts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles and two walks.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

