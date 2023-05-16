Seth Lugo will start for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 18th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 173 (four per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.38) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (2-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen

