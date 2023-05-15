The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings -190 +160 -
BetMGM -210 +170 6
PointsBet -213 +175 6

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle has played 57 games this season with more than 6 goals.
  • The Stars have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-8).
  • The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 40.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
  • Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.
  • Seattle is 2-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.6 3.1

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.4 3

