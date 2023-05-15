Juan Soto and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals play at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashing .269/.361/.487 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .233/.271/.442 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (3-1) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 14 4.1 11 7 7 3 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .255/.403/.483 slash line so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .265/.356/.430 so far this year.

Bogaerts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles and a walk.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

