The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+170). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Moneyline: -210
Underdog Moneyline: +170
Total: 9
Over Total Odds: -110
Under Total Odds: -110

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 42 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 6-13 5-14 7-15 10-22 2-7

