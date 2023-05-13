Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Andrew Vaughn, Yordan Alvarez and others in the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.58), 63rd in WHIP (1.512), and 12th in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 37 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a .248/.339/.423 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 10 doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (38 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .262/.327/.517 slash line on the year.

Robert enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 33 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a .282/.388/.573 slash line on the season.

Alvarez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 35 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.357/.436 on the year.

Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.