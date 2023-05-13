Willy Adames will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) on Saturday, May 13, when they battle Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) at American Family Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' matchup versus the Brewers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Brewers with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Brewers have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games).

Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 2-4 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.