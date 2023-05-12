The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, May 12 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes starting for the Brewers and Josh Taylor toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +190. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+190) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 12 out of the 22 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 1-5 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.