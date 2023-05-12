Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 38 home runs.

Kansas City is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 17th in the majors with 163 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Josh Taylor to the mound for his first start this season.

The 30-year-old lefty will start for the first time this season after pitching in relief nine times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Yu Darvish 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell

