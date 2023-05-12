How to Watch the Royals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 38 home runs.
- Kansas City is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Kansas City ranks 17th in the majors with 163 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Josh Taylor to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 30-year-old lefty will start for the first time this season after pitching in relief nine times.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Josh Taylor
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Freddy Peralta
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Seth Lugo
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Yu Darvish
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Blake Snell
