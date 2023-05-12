Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 on May 12, 2023
Player prop bet options for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) to the team.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 104 total points for Edmonton, with 37 goals and 67 assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Eichel is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 66 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
