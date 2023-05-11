The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vinnie Pasquantino, Andrew Vaughn and others in this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

BSKC

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (2-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Singer has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 19 5.0 6 5 5 4 3 vs. Braves Apr. 14 5.0 10 8 8 8 0

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.

He's slashing .298/.390/.539 so far this season.

Pasquantino has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has nine doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .289/.347/.511 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 vs. Athletics May. 7 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 vs. Athletics May. 6 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 35 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.337/.430 on the season.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 35 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .254/.335/.493 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

