Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (11-27) will host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 11, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' game against the White Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the White Sox with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite three times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have not yet won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in three chances.

Kansas City has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Royals have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won five of 22 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.