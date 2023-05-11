Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 23rd in MLB play with 37 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Kansas City ranks 19th in runs scored with 159 (4.2 per game).

The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Royals strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City's 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.432).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Singer is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this game.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Yu Darvish

