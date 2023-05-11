The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Melendez is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), with at least two hits six times (17.6%).

In four games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Melendez has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (14.7%).

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

