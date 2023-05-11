The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .267 with two doubles and three walks.

This year, Garcia has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Garcia has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 0 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings