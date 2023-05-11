Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1. The Hurricanes are listed with -130 moneyline odds against the Devils (+110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-130)

Hurricanes (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.4)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 15-9-24 in overtime contests on their way to a 52-21-9 overall record.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-7-6 record (good for 54 points).

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes scored just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 6-8-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 62 games (51-6-5, 107 points).

In the 24 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 21-3-0 to record 42 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 49-19-4 (102 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those contests (17 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 14-8-22 record in overtime games this season and a 52-22-8 overall record.

New Jersey has earned 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils registered only one goal in 16 games and have gone 1-14-1 (three points).

New Jersey has 11 points (5-7-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Devils have earned 108 points in their 64 games with three or more goals scored.

New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal in 46 games this season and has recorded 68 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Devils went 18-10-2 in those contests (38 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

