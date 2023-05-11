The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .232.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including nine multi-hit games (24.3%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (16.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (35.1%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 21 of 37 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

