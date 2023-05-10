The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 39 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 27th in slugging.

Pasquantino has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.0%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (18.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has driven home a run in 14 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (45.9%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings