Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brad Keller on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.

Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 150 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Keller (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on 11 hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Keller has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Colin Rea 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo

