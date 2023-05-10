On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (batting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.2% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings