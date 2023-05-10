On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (batting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.2% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 13
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.
