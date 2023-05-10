Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Duffy has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Duffy has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

